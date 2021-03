Gerardo Ramirez was shot by an unknown suspect on March 13.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man died Tuesday from injuries he suffered in a drive-by shooting earlier this month.

Gerardo Ramirez, 53, was shot by an unknown suspect as he and a friend were leaving a residence in the 500 block of S. Ft. Worth Street on March 13.

Ramirez has been in Midland Memorial Hospital since the shooting.