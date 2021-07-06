Midland man dies following hit and run crash on Industrial

Theron Brown, 23, was hit by what police believe to be a 2006-2009 tungsten grey Mercury Grand Marquis.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man is dead following a hit and run accident early Sunday morning.

According to Midland Police, Theron Brown, 23 had been walking west in the middle of the road in the 3100 block of W. Industrial just before 12:30 a.m.

As he was walking, a car traveling west struck Brown and did not stop to render aid.

Brown was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital, where he later passed away due to his injuries.

Police say the car that hit Brown is believed to be a 2006-2009 Mercury Grand Marquis. It is likely tungsten gray in color and should have damage to the front bumper and headlight area, likely on the front passenger side of the vehicle.