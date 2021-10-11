Midland man convicted in child exploitation of 11 year old

According to the DOJ, Martin Renteria enticed the child into sexual acts multiple times in exchange for expensive gifts.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man has been convicted by a federal jury for sexually exploiting an 11 year old multiple times.

According to the Department of Justice, Martin Renteria, 52, bought expensive gifts for the child in exchange for sexual acts and recorded the acts on video in at least one instance.

Renteria previously committed similar crimes, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, a jury found Renteria guilty of production of child pornography, sex trafficking of a child, possession of child pornography and committing a new crime against a child while registered as a sex offender.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 11 and could face anywhere from 15 years to life in prison.