MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man has been sentenced to 80 years in federal prison on charges of producing and distributing child pornography.

U.S. District Judge David Counts sentenced Christopher Ernest Martinez, 32, to the statutory-maximum sentence Wednesday. He also ordered Martinez be placed on supervised release for ten years following his prison term.

Martinez plead guilty to two counts of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child porn.

Martinez's co-defendent, Kelsey Renee Hubbard, 23, was sentenced to 40 years with 10 years of supervision following release back in March 2020. She plead guilty to one count of aiding and abetting child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Court records show a local business contacted Midland police after Hubbard sold them a computer on September 30, 2019. The computer reportedly contained several images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Hubbard came back to the business the next day to sell some jewelry. The business called police and officers then came to detain her.

She reportedly admitted to officers that she had attempted to clear the computer's memory before selling it.

Hubbard gave her consent to have her cell phone searched, which revealed several text messages between Hubbard and Martinez. These conversations showed an exchange of around 60 images of child pornography.

Court records say most of the images were produced by Hubbard at the request of Martinez.

"Today a child predator is off the streets for good. The 80-year sentence sends a powerful signal about our seriousness in fighting the scourge of child abuse,” stated U.S. Attorney Bash.

This case came about as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative working to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse. To learn more you can visit Project Safe Childhood's website.

