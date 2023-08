Twenty-year-old Oscar Robert Natividad Jr. has been charged with possession or promotion of child pornography.

MIDLAND, Texas — A child porn sting leads to the arrest of a Midland man.

Midland PD worked with Homeland Security, Internet Crimes against Children and The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children to make the arrest.

NewsWest 9 has not been given more information about the arrest at this time.