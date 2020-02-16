MIDLAND, Texas — On Friday, February 14 at around 8 p.m., Midland police responded to a call about an individual using an axe to hit utility poles and signal lights on Midkiff and Haynes and Midkiff and Courtyard.

Once the individual was located on Loop 250 and Midkiff, officers discovered that the individual was under the influence of narcotics.

The officers gave multiple commands to drop the axe, but after the man failed to do, he was shot with a less-lethal extended range impact weapon, which only affected him slightly.

A second officer then shot the man with a less-lethal extended range impact weapon a second time and the subject dropped the axe, taking him to the ground.

He was then taken into custody where he continued to resist arrest by assaulting officers and attempting to break free.

The officers were not injured, but the suspect was transported to the hospital where he was treated and then arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation, assault on a public servant, escape from custody, and criminal mischief.

The investigation is ongoing.

More details will be provided as they become available.