Midland man arrested, charged in murder of unborn child

MIDLAND, Texas — Christopher Gonzales, 26, was arrested by Midland police officers Sunday and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he ran over his pregnant wife, killing her unborn baby.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Midland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical call on March 28 for a woman who had fallen from her husband’s truck and injured her tailbone.

An investigation revealed that the woman was run over by Gonzales, suffering two fractured hips and a crushed pelvis. She was life flighted to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock and placed in the Intensive Care Unit. An emergency C-section was performed, but the child did not make it.

In an interview with MCSO, the victim told deputies that she and Gonzales had been arguing when she tried to stand on the step rail of his truck to get his attention. Gonzales began to drive, causing her to lose her balance and fall beneath the truck.