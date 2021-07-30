Midland man arrested after high speed vehicle pursuit through multiple counties

Tyler Christopher Akins has been charged with Evading arrest/Detention with vehicle and Unlawful carrying of a weapon.

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — The Winkler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Midland man after a high speed vehicle pursuit through multiple counties.

Tthe Suspect, Tyler Christopher Akins, was transported to Winkler County Detention Center and has been charged with Evading Arrest/ Detention with vehicle as well as Unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The pursuit started in Ector County, continued into Winkler County and finally ended in Loving County.

Two deputies arrested Akins after his vehicle came to a stop just off Purple Cattleground road.

There were no injuries and a weapon was located and seized immediately.