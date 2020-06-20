ANDREWS, Texas — A Midland man is starting his day off in jail following a Friday hour-long pursuit that started in Midland and ended six miles southwest of Andrews.

Ken Quezada, who is accused of aggravated robbery, led Midland law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash on an unmarked lease road.

Prior to the chase, Quezada had stolen a vehicle and once sheriff's deputies learned the direction of the pursuit, the southbound lanes of U.S. 385 were closed resulting in the arrest of Quezada.