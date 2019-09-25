MIDLAND, Texas — Three Lee High School students were arrested Tuesday after appearing to be under the influence.

According to Midland ISD, District Police arrested and charged the three students with engaging in organized criminal activity.

MISD issued the following statement on the incident:

"Yesterday, 9/24, 3 Lee High School students were arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity, a state jail felony. The arrests came following several Lee students presenting as under the influence. After investigation, District Police quickly identified the suspects and made arrests.



As a District, we know that a safe and secure learning environment is paramount. We are thankful for the individuals who shared information that led to these arrests and for our school resource officers who work hard to keep all of our 26,000 students and staff safe."