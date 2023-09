Midland ISD Police will be working with Midland Police to investigate this incident.

MIDLAND, Texas — A student was arrested by Midland ISD Police after a firearm and marijuana was located inside a vehicle close to the LHS campus.

At this time, Midland ISD Police and Midland Police will be working together to investigate this incident according to the district.