MIDLAND, Texas — Midland police are looking for a suspect in a hit and run investigation.

A teenager was a victim of the hit and run at the 3200 block of N. Loop 250 W. ESR just before 8:30 p.m. on September 25.

Police say a black 2000's model Toyota Tacoma extended cab with an unknown Texas license plate hit the teen before fleeing the scene.

MPD also says it is possible the vehicle may have damage to the front passenger side door and the passenger side mirror.

The suspect is believed to be a white female with silver or grey hair who wears glasses.

If you have any information related to this case you are asked to call MPD at 432-685-7108 or Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 190924011.