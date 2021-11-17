Midland High student found with weapon on campus

MISD says the student was intercepted due to a Crime Stoppers tip.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD reports a student at Midland High was found with a weapon on campus Wednesday.

The student was reportedly intercepted and detained quickly thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

MISD says there was no immediate threat to the campus or other students.

The district has not released any identifying information for the student, and did not say whether the student has been arrested or charged. The type of weapon was also not specified.