MISD: Midland High student arrested after stabbing Legacy High student

The student was stabbed near the Midland High campus before being taken to LHS by a friend.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland High student is facing criminal charges after Midland ISD says he stabbed another student Thursday.

The stabbing occurred near the Midland High Campus in the area of F. St. and Ohio Ave.

The student, who has not been named, allegedly stabbed a Legacy High School student.

MISD says the stabbing victim was taken to Legacy by a friend and was discovered by an administrator in the parking lot. Staff took them to the nurse who administered first aid before they were taken to the hospital.

The student has been charged with aggravated assault and is set to be booked into the Midland County Detention Center.

Midland ISD thanked Midland Police for their quick response as well as Legacy High staff for assisting the victim.

Additional counselors will be on hand Friday for anyone needing additional resources.