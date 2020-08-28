Midland woman charged with DWI after crashing into house's back porch

Rachel Glinsmann, 27, crashed into the back porch of a home in the 4400 block of Illinois.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland woman is in jail after she crashed into the back porch of a house Friday afternoon.

Rachel Glinsmann, 27, has been charged with DWI.

According to a City of Midland spokesperson, a car was in the center turn lane in the 4400 block of Illinois when Glinsmann approached, rear ending the first vehicle.

Glinsmann's car then veered off and ran into the fence of a residence before crashing into the porch.

No one was home at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.