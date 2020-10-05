MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is continuing its search for murder suspect, Juan Manuel Ruedes, who walked into Stripes Convenience Store, located at 4400 Briarwood, at around 7 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2019.

While at work in the store, Ruedes confronted his wife and stabbed her multiple times.

He then fled the scene in a beige or gray 2003 Chevy Malibu.

The Midland Police are now looking for him.

Juan Manuel Ruedes is described as being 5'6 to 5'8 and 140lbs. to 160 lbs.

He is 49 years old and is believed to be in Mexico, but has relatives in Lubbock and Midland.

Midland Police is asking that if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Juan Manuel Ruedes, to contact Midland Crimestoppers at 694-TIPS or 1-800-7LOCKUP.

Information can also be given on the app, called "P3 TIPS."

Those with information will remain anonymous and will receive a cash reward worth $2,500.