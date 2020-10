The Midland Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for the location of Brandon Williams, who is wanted for aggravated child sexual assault.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone who knows the location of Brandon Williams, who is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

30-year-old Brandon Williams is 5'9 and 202 pounds.

There is a $2,500 cash eligibility reward for the first person who submits an official Crime Stoppers tip leading to an arrest.