Midland Crime Stoppers ask for help in shooting incident

Richey D. Stewart was deceased when police arrived on the scene.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers have asked for help to find the person who shot Richey D. Stewart.

Deputies found Stewart deceased in the sleeper of a semi-truck according to the Facebook post. Stewart had a single bullet wound found in his chest area.

The incident took place on August 23rd, 2019 on 4100 block of East County Road 63.

Midland Crime Stoppers are offering up to $2,500 for information that will help lead to an arrest. There is also a private party that will be contributing another $2,500 to the reward.