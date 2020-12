The Midland Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help locating 21-year-old Matthew Childs, who is wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help locating 21-year-old Matthew Childs, who is wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child.

Midland Crimestoppers is asking that if anyone has information on where to locate Matthew Childs, to contact 694-TIPS or use the mobile app P3 TIPS.