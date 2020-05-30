MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help following the theft of a utility trailer and a Kawasaki mule on May 24.

The theft, which happened at around 10:03 p.m., occurred when a driver pulled into the back of the residence in a black 4-door Chevy.

The driver then hitched a 2020 black Big Tex Utility trailer onto his vehicle.

After hitching the trailer and reaching the roadway, the front passenger ran towards the back of the residence and stole a red in color Kawasaki mule.

The passenger described as a white male was wearing a dark ball cap, dark long sleeve shirt, black shorts, and black boots.

The Midland Crime Stoppers needs help in identifying the vehicle and person responsible for the theft.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or 1-800-7LOCKUP.

A tip can also be left on the app, called P3 TIPS.

There will be a $1,000 cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect.