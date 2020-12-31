x
Midland Crime Stoppers ask for help locating a missing person

Call 694-TIPS if you know his whereabouts.
Credit: Midland Crime Stoppers

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a missing person. 

Authorities are looking for Joshua Santos Taylor, a 5'11" Hispanic male who has been missing since October 2020.

A report about his disappearance came on December 29, 2020. 

Taylor was a Teen Challenge when he decided to leave on his own and no one has seen him seen. 

He is believed to be in Midland/Odessa. His family is concerned and are asking for help.

If you have any information about Taylor's whereabouts, call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS.

