Midland Crime Stoppers ask for help locating a missing person

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a missing person.
Authorities are looking for Joshua Santos Taylor, a 5'11" Hispanic male who has been missing since October 2020.
A report about his disappearance came on December 29, 2020.
Taylor was a Teen Challenge when he decided to leave on his own and no one has seen him seen.
He is believed to be in Midland/Odessa. His family is concerned and are asking for help.
If you have any information about Taylor's whereabouts, call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS.