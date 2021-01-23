Midland Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying suspects in theft incident

If you have information that leads to an arrest, you can receive up to $1,000.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers are asking for help identifying suspects in a theft incident.

It took place on January 11 at a residence in northwest Midland.

There were packages dropped off at the residence when two males shortly after approached the residence and stole the packages. They were worth close to $500.

The same individuals were also seen stealing other packages from different residences.

If you have information that leads to an arrest, you can earn up to $1,000 in a reward.