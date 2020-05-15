TEMPLE, Texas — Midland County, Temple Police Department, and the ATF are searching for a suspect who is wanted for burglary of a business and is asking the community for help.

18-year-old, Esteban Aguilar is wanted for burglarizing Hawkeye Shooting Academy in Temple, TX.

It is reported that he stole firearms from the business.

Aguilar who is 5'9 and 170 lbs., with tattoos on his face, was last seen with his girlfriend Alyssa Franco and friend Ronald Smart.

He may be in the Midland/Odessa area and may be driving a blue 2007 4 door Honda, with Texas license plate LSB5218.

For those who have information on the whereabouts of Esteban Aguilar, the ATF will be offering a reward of up to $5,000 and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000.

Contact 432-694-TIPS or use the mobile and leave a tip at P3 Tips.