Midland County Sheriff's Office ask for help solving a burglary case

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office is asking for help solving a burglary case.

The incident took place on January 21 around 1:05 a.m. at 13920 W. Hwy 80.

When the deputies arrived, they saw the front glass door shattered and that someone made entry into the store.

There is a video from the store showing the suspect wearing a black hoodie and gray Adidas sweat pants.

The suspect stole approximately $3,200 worth of "E" Cigarettes and Juul Pods.

You can see this video on the Midland Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

You can earn $1,000 in cash rewards if you have information leading to an arrest of the suspect.