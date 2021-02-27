x
Crime

Midland County Sheriff's Office ask for help solving a burglary case

The incident took place on January 21 at 1:05 a.m. on 13920 W. Hwy 80.
Credit: Midland Crime Stoppers

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office is asking for help solving a burglary case. 

The incident took place on January 21 around 1:05 a.m. at 13920 W. Hwy 80. 

When the deputies arrived, they saw the front glass door shattered and that someone made entry into the store. 

There is a video from the store showing the suspect wearing a black hoodie and gray Adidas sweat pants. 

The suspect stole approximately $3,200 worth of "E" Cigarettes and Juul Pods. 

You can see this video on the Midland Crime Stoppers Facebook page. 

You can earn $1,000 in cash rewards if you have information leading to an arrest of the suspect. 

Call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-Tipd or you can use the The Crime Stoppers app to leave a tip. 

