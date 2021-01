The Midland County Sheriff's Department is warning the community of a phone scam where the scammers are able to use local numbers to contact victims.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of phone scammers pretending to be employees of the Midland County Sheriff's Office.

The scammers have been reported to use the phone number 844-827-6724.

Those who receive the calls may also receive calls from local numbers the scammers have reportedly used.