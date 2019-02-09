MIDLAND, Texas — Officers with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office have caught one of the detention's escapees, Lorenzo Rodelo Rubio.

Rubio, 44, escaped from the Midland County detention center with Fabian Garcia Pena, 37.

Pena is still at large and was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. wearing a blue jail uniform.

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance.

If you have any information please contact our office 432-688-4600 or to remain anonymous call crime stoppers at 432-694-TIPS.

RELATED: These are the names of the victims in the Midland-Odessa mass shooting

RELATED: Midland-Odessa shooter identified; Gov. Abbott calls for action