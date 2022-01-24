Midland businesswoman pleads guilty to withholding money from IRS

Madrigal could face a maximum of five years in prison.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland businesswoman could see up to five years in jail after authorities say she failed to pay federal payroll taxes.

Lydia Evaro Madrigal, 64, served as the president and chief executive officer of EXN, Inc.

Court records show Madrigal's company withheld payroll taxes from employee paychecks from 2013-2015.

However, EXN failed to make the required payroll payments to the IRS during this time period. This amount equaled $637,594.35.

Madrigal also failed to pay the employer portion of the FICA taxes for that same time.

As of January 24, Madrigal has voluntarily paid the losses to the IRS in full and pleaded guilty to one count of willful failure to collect and pay over tax.