Michael 'Spider' Gonzales asks judge to withdraw execution order

ODESSA, Texas — Michael Dean Gonzales, also known as "Spider," has asked a judge to withdraw his execution order after new evidence was provided by the Odessa Police Department, according to a federal defender for the Western District of Texas.

Gonzales was convicted in the 1994 stabbing deaths of his neighbors, Manuel and Merced Aguirre, after he broke into their house in an attempt to steal several items.

His execution date is scheduled for March 8, 2022.

The motion to withdraw states that OPD recently re-examined its file and released "potentially exonerating new physical evidence and photographs to Gonzales."

A statement released by his counsel points to two main new pieces of evidence. These include potential bloodstains on clothing worn by another man suspected of committing the crime, as well as 60 untested fingerprint cards they claim an examiner said could identify other suspects.

An application for a writ of habeas corpus filed by Gonzales Monday raises three things he sees as fundamental errors with his conviction and sentencing.

The application sites intellectual disability, significant official misconduct and actual innocence.