ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man has been sentenced to life in prison for murder.

Michael Tarin Silvas, 36, plead guilty to capital murder in the death of Ryan Stebbins.

Stebbins was shot and killed back in February 2018 after Silvas and Johnny Aguirre stole his vehicle.

Silvas has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

District Attorney Bobby Bland said Silvas also acknowledged his guilt in the 2017 capital murder of Fred McNeal as part of the plea deal.

The victims' families supported Silvas' plea.

