MHS student arrested for off-campus aggravated assault

MISD says the student allegedly used brass knuckles to assault another student.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland High School student has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an incident on Tuesday.

In a statement released by Midland ISD, the student allegedly attacked another student while off-campus on Oct. 20.

A Midland ISD police officer arrested the student, who is not being named since they are a minor.

MISD says the students charged in the attack allegedly used brass knuckles.

The charged student has been sent to Barbara Culver Juvenile Detention Center.