MHS student arrested for off-campus aggravated assault

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland High School student has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an incident on Tuesday.
In a statement released by Midland ISD, the student allegedly attacked another student while off-campus on Oct. 20.
A Midland ISD police officer arrested the student, who is not being named since they are a minor.
MISD says the students charged in the attack allegedly used brass knuckles.
The charged student has been sent to Barbara Culver Juvenile Detention Center.
Midland ISD did not specify where off-campus the incident happened or if the other student was injured.