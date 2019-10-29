ODESSA, Texas — Two men robbed The Game Room at gun point Saturday night, Odessa police say.

The men entered the business on South Jackson Avenue and pointed guns at the owners, demanding all of their money. They then fled with an unknown amount of cash.

The victims say the two men were both around six feet tall and weighed about 180 pounds. They were wearing clown masks and gloves.

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call Detective D. Rocha at 432-335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-35318.

