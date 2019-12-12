MONAHANS, Texas — Monahans Police are investigating after a person was stabbed and killed Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 500 block of W. 12th Street just after 3 a.m. on December 12 in reference to a disturbance.

Police say an altercation took place between three people outside of a house. One of the people involved was stabbed in the abdomen.

The other two men, later identified as Tanner Weeks, 24, and Joseph Locke, 41, left the scene.

Police later located the men's vehicle in the 2100 block of W. 2nd Street and detained them.

Weeks and Locke are now being held at the Ward County Jail.

The victim was taken to Ward Memorial Emergency Room with life-threatening injuries, where they later succumbed to their injuries. The victim's name has not been released at this time.

Weeks and Locke have both been charged with capital murder, though more charges could be filed as the investigation is still ongoing.

