Members of Odessa area methamphetamine ring sentenced to federal prison

A federal judge sentenced the defendants in Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — In a press release Wednesday, the United States Attorney's Office Western District of Texas announced that a federal judge sentenced the last of six defendants involved in operating a methamphetamine distribution ring in the Odessa area.

The judge sentenced Jeremy David Farley, 42, aka “Biker,” to 30 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute approximately 27 kilograms of methamphetamine throughout the Odessa area, announced U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff, Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke and DEA Special Agent in Charge Kyle Williamson, El Paso Division.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge David Counts also ordered that Farley be placed on supervised release for a period of 10 years after his prison term is over.

On Sept. 15, 2020, jurors convicted Farley of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to evidence presented during trial, Farley and others conspired between October 2019 and December 2019 to distribute approximately 27 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Permian Basin.

Evidence also revealed that this was Farley’s second federal drug conviction. In 2009, he was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in the Odessa area.

Six convictions and federal prison sentences have come from the case, including Farley. The other defendants who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine are listed below.

Alan Oszuel Gonzalez, 35, of Midland, who was sentenced on Oct. 2, 2020 to 235 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Bryan Edward Madsen, 49, of Odessa, who was sentenced on Oct. 9, 2020 to 312 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Timothy Granado Marquez, 36, of Odessa, who was sentenced on Oct. 14, 2020 to 188 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Amber Rene Velarde, 32, of Midland, who was sentenced on Oct. 14, 2020 to 135 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Michael Robert Spaulding, 46, of Wink, who was sentenced on Oct. 2, 2020 to 235 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.