Several members of a meth distribution ring operating in Midland-Odessa sentenced to prison

Joshua Rojero among six members who've been sentenced to 15-22 years in prison.

MIDLAND, Texas — Six people arrested for being a part of a methamphetamine distribution ring operating in Midland-Odessa were sentenced to federal prison.

A joint investigation by Midland and Odessa Police revealed the group distributed multiple-ounce quantities of meth from an Odessa residence and motel.

Each member pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. Ever Garcia also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The members of the meth ring are:

35-year-old Joshua Rojero of Odessa (sentenced to 264 months, or 22 years)

26-year-old Junvencio Camargo-Garcia of Mexico (sentenced to 262 months, or about 22 years)

45-year-old Rudy Mireles of Midland (sentenced to 235 months, or about 19 years)

26-year-old Hector Gastelum Valenzuela of Mexico (sentenced to 188 months, about 15.5 years)

40-year-old Andrea Arroyos of Lubbock (sentenced to 188 month, about 15.5 years)

19-year-old Ever Garcia of Mexico (sentenced to 195 months, about 16 years)