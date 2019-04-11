MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints that a person is calling claiming to be an employee with Midland County’s Civil Process Division.

During the call, they are requesting money with the threat of being arrested.

The callers have reached out to people in both English and Spanish, but this is a scam.

The Sheriff's Office suggests, if you get this call, hang up, block the number and never send money.

