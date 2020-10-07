MCSO investigating shooting near Midland RV park

A man with gunshot wounds was located and taken to the hospital.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person was injured in shooting in Midland County Thursday night.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call in south Midland County around 10 p.m. Viewers say the officers were in the area of an RV park in the 2500 block of West County Road 135.

A man with gunshot wounds was located and taken to Midland Memorial Hospital. He is reportedly stable.

MCSO says a criminal investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

#BREAKING Midland Co. Sheriff’s office confirm limited details on last night’s shooting near an RV park (2580 West County Road 135). pic.twitter.com/I2GB9VNYJS — Sammi Steele (@SammiSteeleNews) July 10, 2020