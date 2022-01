Nereida Viscarra-Garcia was served the warrant for her part in the death of Ivan Jose Ortiz-Castillo

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office has served a murder warrant to a suspect involved in a murder back in December of 2021.

Nereida Viscarra-Garcia was given this murder warrant for her part in the death of Ivan Jose Ortiz-Castillo.

Viscarra-Garcia was also charged with Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence.