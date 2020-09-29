x
MCSO investigating shooting at Airline Mobile Home Park

According to neighbors in the area, they heard gunshots and saw deputies swarm the scene a few minutes later.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an apparent shooting.

The incident took place at the Airline Mobile Home Park sometime around 3:15 p.m. 

NewsWest 9 has a crew on the scene but MCSO has confirmed no information outside of the fact they are investigating a shooting and it is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.