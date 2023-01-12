MCSO, crime stoppers ask for help in drive-by shooting investigation

The shooting happened at Sand Revolution on Dec. 19, 2022.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff’s Office and Midland Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in solving a drive-by shooting investigation.

According to MCSO, on Dec. 19, 2022, deputies responded to Sand Revolution, a business located at 10504 West County Road 72, after someone shot at the building while employees were inside.

Witnesses saw a white Dodge Ram pickup truck speeding past the business when the shooting occurred.

A video of the shooting can be seen in the Facebook post linked below.

Any information that leads to the identity and arrest of the suspect or suspects could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.