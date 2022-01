Manuel Adriano-Ruiz was wanted for a federal supervised release violation and a murder warrant issued in Mexico.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office has arrested a fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshal's Service.

On Thursday, MCSO and the marshal's service received information about about Manuel Adriano-Ruiz, who was wanted for a federal supervised release violation, and a murder warrant issued in Mexico.

The fugitive was found in the 2400 block of West County Road 123 in Midland County and arrested.