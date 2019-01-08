PECOS COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: As of 4 p.m. on Thursday August 1st, authorities say they have now identified the suspect as Israel Ortega Jr. and report that he is now in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Pecos County Sheriff's Office is assisting DPS, TDCJ tracking dogs and US Border Patrol on a man hunt on August 1.

The investigation is taking place 20 miles north of Fort Stockton along Highway 10-53.

The suspect is wanted out of Midland County on evading arrest, resisting arrest and a felony warrant.

Pecos County Sheriff's Office

According to PCSO, the suspect is a Hispanic male,about 5'6" and weighing around 260 pounds wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a black cap.

Authorities say if you see the suspect, you should not try to make contact with the him but instead call the Sheriff's office at 432-336-3521.