Intoxicated man with stolen gun arrested at MCM Fun Dome

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police have arrested Aldan Andrew Sarabia, 18, after he was found to be intoxicated and in possession of a stolen gun at the MCM Grande Hotel and Fun Dome on Wednesday.

According to OPD, officers responded to a call at the Fun Dome around 1 p.m. in reference to a suspicious person with a gun. When officers found Sarabia, he evaded and resisted arrest.

Sarabia has been charged with theft of a firearm, resisting arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest and public intoxication.

No major injuries were reported.