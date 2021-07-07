Intoxicated man with stolen gun arrested at MCM Fun Dome

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police have arrested Aldan Andrew Sarabia, 18, after he was found to be intoxicated and in possession of a stolen gun at the MCM Grande Hotel and Fun Dome on Wednesday.
According to OPD, officers responded to a call at the Fun Dome around 1 p.m. in reference to a suspicious person with a gun. When officers found Sarabia, he evaded and resisted arrest.
Sarabia has been charged with theft of a firearm, resisting arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest and public intoxication.
No major injuries were reported.
This is all the information we have at this time.