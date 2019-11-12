HOUSTON — Tavores Dewayne Henderson, the suspect in the felony murder of Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, was taken into custody without incident, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested him Thursday afternoon at a home in the 4200 block of Heritage Trail.

Law enforcement officials say Henderson was found after they received a tip from Crime Stoppers. Harris County deputies surrounded the house where he was located and used a bull horn to tell him to come out peacefully.

Prior to his arrest on Thursday, a Blue Alert had been updated and issued Wednesday night after it was reported that Henderson was last seen before 2 p.m. in Missouri City with a man identified only as Anthony.

Officials had thought Henderson was possibly headed to Louisiana in a red Buick.

Records show Henderson has multiple criminal records for assault on a family member.

One photo of him from the summer of 2019 comes from an arrest in Montgomery County.

Tavores Dewayne Henderson, 21, is shown in a previous arrest photo from the summer of 2019 in Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co Sheriff

According to police, Henderson most recently had an active warrant for domestic violence out of Harris County.

While the suspect was being handcuffed Tuesday night, he was able to get away from Sgt. Sullivan and another officer, get back in his Jeep and hit Sullivan while leaving the scene, police said. That Jeep was later found abandoned in an apartment complex parking lot.

Sullivan died at the hospital.

Early Wednesday, police surrounded the suspect's mother's home near southeast Houston, but after several hours it was determined Henderson was not there.

Tavores D. Henderson, previous arrest photo

HPD

The U.S. Marshals Office, Houston Crime Stoppers and The 100 Club were offering a total reward of $20,000 for information that leads to his capture.

Sgt. Sullivan was a 15-year-veteran of the force who helped train other police. She was also a mother. She is the second officer death in our area in a matter of days.

Over the weekend Houston Police Sgt. Christ Brewster, 32, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call in the city's East End. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter