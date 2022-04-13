Man wanted for Midland murder handed over to US law enforcement officials

Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Galindo III was wanted by the Midland County Sheriff’s Office for the murder of Juan M. Anguiano.

MIDLAND, Texas — A man wanted for a murder more than a year ago has been handed over to U.S. law enforcement officials from Mexico.

According to a spokesperson with the U.S. Marshals, Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Galindo III has been deported from the Republic of Mexico to the United States.

Galindo was wanted by the Midland County Sheriff’s Office for the killing of Juan M. Anguiano on January 30, 2021.

That night, law enforcement officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Rankin Highway. An investigation revealed that a fight happened outside a bar at closing time, resulting in the shooting death of Anguiano.

After more than a year of searching, law enforcement officials received multiple tips on Galindo’s whereabouts. The tips led investigators to believe he had fled the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and Republic of Mexico law enforcement officials worked together to remove Galindo from Mexico.