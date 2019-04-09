HOUSTON — A man has been charged after police said he shot his pregnant girlfriend then held her hostage for several hours.

Shedrick A. Franklin, 23, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member and aggravated kidnapping.

On Thursday, Franklin’s girlfriend, Dominique Bromon, was inside her home in the 10900 block of Segrest Drive when Franklin walked in and started threatening her. Police said Franklin then shot Bromon, who is pregnant, multiple times and prevented her from leaving the house.

The next day, Bromon was able to escape and she ran to a neighbor’s home where she called police.

Bromon was stable when she was taken to the hospital. Police did not give any information on the baby's condition.

Franklin was arrested without incident.

