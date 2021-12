The shooting he has been sentenced for occurred in November of 2019 at Apex Car Wash in Odessa.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — On Friday, an Ector County jury found Fabian Chavez Polvon guilty of capital murder in the deaths of Joseph Granado and Tiffany Polvon, according to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The double shooting he has been sentenced for occurred on Nov. 26, 2019 at Apex Car Wash in Odessa.