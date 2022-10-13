Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 Big Spring murder

Luis Hernandez was charged for the murder of 46-year-old Maria Soto.

BIG SPRING, Texas — A man charged for a murder that happened in Big Spring back in 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Howard County District Attorney's Office.

The sentencing trial for Luis Hernandez, 49, began on Oct. 13.

Early in the morning on July 21, 2021, Big Spring police responded to a call for an unresponsive woman in the 1100 block of LLoyd Avenue.

When they got to the scene, they found a dead woman identified as 46-year-old Maria Soto.

Soto’s death was initially determined to be suspicious, and BSPD and the Texas Rangers investigated.

Police later arrested and charged Hernandez with Soto’s murder.