UPTON COUNTY, Texas — Gary Green, the man accused of killing an Upton County Sheriff's Deputy, was found guilty on June 17 and sentenced to death on June 26.

Billy "Bubba" Kennedy was shot and killed in the line of duty on October 2, 2013. He was 38 at the time.

Green was tried in Nueces County.

