MIDLAND, Texas — An Ector County Jury found a man guilty of multiple sex crimes against children on February 4.

Vernon Lloyd Ritchey, Jr. has been found guilty on one count of continuous sexual abuse of young children and three counts of sexual assault of a child in Ector and Winkler Counties.

Ritchey has been sentenced to 75 years in prison on the first count as well as 20 years for each of the three sexual assault charges. These sentences are stacked.

According to the Winkler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page he was arrested on May 23, 2018. He was then booked into the Ector County Jail on May 27, 2018.

Both Ector and Winkler Counties prosecuted Ritchey together.

“We were honored to prosecute this case with Winkler County DA Amanda Navarette," said District Attorney Bobby Bland.

"This joint prosecution strongly demonstrates each district’s determination to work together to protect the innocent children from predators.”

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Search ongoing for abducted baby, father found dead in Pasco County

Border Patrols agents rescue missing Montana teen

San Antonio megachurch pastor's brother accused of sexually abusing child for years