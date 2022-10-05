Man sentenced to 60 years for aggravated assault of a public servant, evading arrest

Roberto Franco's sentence was enhanced because of four prior felony convictions.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that a man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest.

According to prior reporting by NewsWest 9, the incident occurred at 2:39 a.m. on June 23 in the 200 block of E. 37 St.

Franco was exiting a garage door in a stolen vehicle when it struck another vehicle and grazed an Odessa police officer.

Officers fired their guns at Franco. He fled the scene and hit another car in the intersection of E. 42nd St. and Andrews Hwy.

The stolen vehicle was eventually found by OPD and Franco was arrested two days later.